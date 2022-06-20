© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Arizona Edition: A Legal Immigration Proposal that Would Tap into the Money Migrants Pay to Cartels

Published June 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST
Smuggling fees are big business on the U.S.-Mexico border. As we’ll hear today – billions of dollars change hands between immigrants looking for entry into the United States and a mix of independent opportunists and hyper-organized, cartel-backed operations that literally manage the flow of migrant traffic along some parts of the border.

What if there was a way for those migrants to use that money to enter the U.S legally?

That is the proposal David J. Bier made in a 2019 article titled “Let Immigrants Pay Us – Not Cartels – to Come”.

Bier suggests a fee-based work permit program based on immigration strategies that have worked in the past and exist in some form today.

Bier is associate director for immigration studies at the Libertarian Cato Institute.

Arizona Edition immigration policyU.S. Mexico BorderAsylum Seekersborder crossingsillegal border crosserYuma Border Patrol Sector
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
