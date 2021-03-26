© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Politics of Crisis on the U.S. Mexico Border

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM MST
Arizona Edition - Our guest this week warns that politicians, and the media, hype up coverage of the U.S.-Mexico border for political gain and for ratings. Clara Long focuses on immigration and border policy as Associate Director for US Programs at Human Rights Watch. 

Long says in a world that is increasingly mobile due to violence, economics, and even climate change, how we talk about, and deal with migration in all its forms, requires an honest assessment of policy impacts on real people and a sustained humane approach.

 

 

 

Border NewsCongressman Paul GosarYuma Sector Border PatrolU.S. Border PatrolImmigrationArizona EditionU.S. Mexico BorderFederal Immigration LawHuman Rights Watch
