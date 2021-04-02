© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
COVID-19 Coverage
Border News

Farm Worker Aid Group Uses Resources to Help Refugees Released in Yuma County

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published April 2, 2021 at 11:19 AM MST
FACEBOOK.COM/CAMPESINOSSINFRONTERAS
facebook.com/Iglesia-de-Dios-Nuevo-nacimiento

Recently, the U.S. Border Patrol began releasing refugees and asylum-seeking migrants in Yuma County. While they aren't in the area long, there are few aid agencies to help them transition out.  

Campesinos Sin Fronteras is a local non-profit agency known for its advocacy and support for the farm labor force. Agency executive Director, Emma Torres, says this year they've begun using their resources to help refugees, many of them families, for the first time in the agency's history. Torres spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón.

Border NewsYuma CountySomerton AZU.S. Border PatrolArizona EditionU.S. Mexico BorderCity of San LuisCampesinos sin FronterasArizona/Mexico BorderAsylum Seekersmigrant release
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
