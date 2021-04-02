Farm Worker Aid Group Uses Resources to Help Refugees Released in Yuma County

Recently, the U.S. Border Patrol began releasing refugees and asylum-seeking migrants in Yuma County. While they aren't in the area long, there are few aid agencies to help them transition out.

Campesinos Sin Fronteras is a local non-profit agency known for its advocacy and support for the farm labor force. Agency executive Director, Emma Torres, says this year they've begun using their resources to help refugees, many of them families, for the first time in the agency's history. Torres spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón.