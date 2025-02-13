Senator Gallego Calls for Federal Action on Rising Gas Prices in Arizona

PHOENIX – Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to take action in response to rising gas prices in Arizona, which have increased by nearly 60 cents per gallon in the past month.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Gallego called for expedited federal assistance if supply disruptions persist.

Arizona relies on a unique fuel formulation known as Cleaner Burning Gas (CBG) to maintain air quality. The state transitions between winter and summer blends annually, with the summer blend typically being more expensive.

Gallego expressed concern that prices have risen significantly even before the seasonal switch, scheduled for May 1.

“If there are any persisting disruptions in service (like the recent refinery fire in Northern California), I ask that you expedite any requests for waivers that come in from Arizona’s state government—or consider executive action to get ahead of these concerns,” Gallego wrote.

Beyond immediate price concerns, Gallego also called for a long-term approach to stabilize Arizona’s fuel supply. He suggested collaboration between federal and state officials to explore alternative fuel blends that could meet air quality standards while improving supply stability.

“Since Arizona is the only state in the country that uses our specific blend of summer Cleaner Burning Gas, supply is limited, and supply shocks are felt acutely,” he noted. “I request that you work with state leadership in Arizona to determine if there are other comparable blends on the market that could be used to achieve the same air quality attainment ends, while fortifying gasoline supplies and protecting prices.”

The senator’s request comes as Arizona drivers continue to see rising fuel costs, driven in part by supply constraints and external disruptions. The EPA has not yet publicly responded to the letter.

