© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congressman Gallego asks EPA to not punish Yuma for air pollution

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 27, 2024 at 9:54 AM MST
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego
facebook.com/GallegoforArizona
U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego last week announced that he sent a letter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asking officials there to not punish Yuma city officials for air pollution.

Congressman Gallego, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said he asked EPA officials to work with the City of Yuma "to ensure that PM10 particulate matter standards are effectively targeting air pollution at the source."

Gallego said Yuma’s location on the U.S.-Mexico border means that much of the city’s air pollution is outside of its control.

In his letter to the EPA, the congressman wrote “extreme federal responses to noncompliance could threaten the city’s potential for business and economic development – which would be a detriment to the entire Yuma region – and an agricultural sector that provides much of the produce consumed in the United States throughout the winter months.”

In a released statement, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls advocated for collaboration between EPA and Yuma officials to protect Yuma's air quality.
Tags
News Representative Ruben GallegoEPAEnvironmental Protection Agency
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content