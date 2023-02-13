© 2023 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
The Field: Gallego on Challenging Sinema and Bejarano on AZ Dem Priorities

By Lisa Sturgis,
Lou Gum
Published February 13, 2023 at 9:05 AM MST
On this episode of The Field from KAWC, Congressman Ruben Gallego tells us why he’s decided to challenge Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Also, Yolanda Bejarano rises from humble roots in the Yuma County community of Roll to chair of Arizona’s Democratic party.
We talk about her roots in our region and her priorities for state Democrats.

And Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services joins us to talk about actions at the state capitol and an impasse over state budget priorities in the 56th Arizona State Legislative Session.

Democratic representative Ruben Gallego Arizona Democratic Party Howard Fischer
Lisa Sturgis
Lisa Sturgis’ return to KAWC brings her journalistic career full circle. Uncle Bob Hardy gave Lisa her first exposures to reporting back in the 1980s. She went on to spend more than three decades in TV news before making the decision to come home to NPR.
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
