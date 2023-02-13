The Field: Gallego on Challenging Sinema and Bejarano on AZ Dem Priorities

On this episode of The Field from KAWC, Congressman Ruben Gallego tells us why he’s decided to challenge Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Also, Yolanda Bejarano rises from humble roots in the Yuma County community of Roll to chair of Arizona’s Democratic party.

We talk about her roots in our region and her priorities for state Democrats.

And Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services joins us to talk about actions at the state capitol and an impasse over state budget priorities in the 56th Arizona State Legislative Session.