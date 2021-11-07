Howard Fischer

-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- The chief clinical officer at the state's largest hospital network said Friday that Arizona is headed to…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey insisted Thursday he had not made a mistake in dissolving his stay-at-home order and…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Efforts to quickly enact an $11.8 billion "baseline'' contingency budget for the coming fiscal year hit…
-
An Arizona cattle rancher wants to ensure that anything sold to Arizonans as "meat'' came from something with at least two legs, if not more.But Rep.…
-
A Mesa GOP lawmaker is proposing what he concedes is a very un-Republican thing. Sen. David Farnsworth has introduced two bills to cap the interest rate…
-
An attorney for the Patriot Movement says the group and its members can’t be sued in federal court for harassing migrants and those helping them because…
-
Undeterred by defeat earlier this year, a state senator is launching a new bid to regulate vaping products the same as tobacco, and to raise the age to…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX — Out-of-state students who attended one of the state’s three universities are not entitled to a partial…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Two Republican legislators and Attorney General Mark Brnovich are taking the first steps to craft…
-
By Howard FischerCapitol Media ServicesPHOENIX -- Facing criticism, the chief justices of the Arizona Supreme Court rescinded an order that banned…