Yuma County supervisors Pancrazi and Porchas endorse Gallego in U.S. Senate race

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 4, 2024 at 11:00 PM MST
Yuma County supervisors Martin Porchas and Lynne Pancrazi address reporters to announce their formal endorsements for U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego in the U.S. Senate race in Arizona on Wednesday, July 31 in Yuma.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Two Yuma County supervisors last week announced their support for the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Arizona in November.

Supervisors Lynne Pancrazi and Martin Porchas met with reporters at Cafecito in downtown Yuma this past Wednesday to formally endorse U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego.

After Tuesday's primary election, Gallego, who ran unopposed, will face Republican Kari Lake, who defeated Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Lake ran unsuccessfully for Arizona governor in 2022, losing to Gov. Katie Hobbs. Lake has continued to argue in court that she won but to no avail.

"We deserve better than Kari Lake," Supervisor Porchas said. "We need leaders who are committed to real solutions, who understand the complexities of border communities and who recognize the results of fair elections and who will work tirelessly to ensure that our policies will reflect our values and that's Ruben Gallego."

Pancrazi said she worked with Gallego in the state legislature and joined him on an ag tour in Yuma where he learned about Yuma County's major industry.

"Ruben has the experience and the knowledge and the ability to work across the aisle to get legislation passed for the people of Arizona," she said. "His opponent Kari Lake is all about doing what she is told. Kari has no legislative experience. She doesn't work across the aisle and is proposing draconian measures concerning a woman's right to health care."

Lake's campaign announced on July 2 that they have opened up shop in the America First resource center on Main Street in a location that was previously a thrift store for Yuma Catholic High School. Pancrazi and Porchas said they expect Gallego to open a campaign office in Yuma but that he has visited the Yuma area more often, including in Somerton and San Luis, and met with elected officials and the community.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
