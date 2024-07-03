U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake opens Yuma campaign office

U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake was in Yuma on Thursday to open a campaign office.

Lake's campaign has opened up shop in the America First resource center on Main Street in a location that was previously a thrift store for Yuma Catholic High School.

Lake, who is running against Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the July 30 primary, met with about 20 local supporters to get out the vote. She said the economy has surpassed the border as the top issue for Arizona voters.

"The main issue in Arizona across all ages, across all demographics, even though our border is really important is now the economy," Lake said. "People are really struggling so much in this economy. Joe Biden's 'Bidenomics' isn't working."

Lake took a jab at President Biden's disappointing debate performance from last week, saying in Yuma that he appeared to have dementia and is not fit for the job.

Following Monday's Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, Lake has called the decision "fantastic."

"We have to have a president, we have to have people in office who can do their job without fear of being 'lawfared' to death like President Trump is and prosecuted for doing official business in an official capacity," she said.

Lake says having an office in Yuma gets her closer to voters. She hopes to get them more involved in her campaign. Lake says she'll soon be taking a bus tour through the state to gather support.

