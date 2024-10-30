With one week until Election Day, Gallego meets with voters in Yuma, San Luis

With one week until Election Day, Democratic U.S. Rep. and U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego met with voters in Yuma and San Luis, Ariz. where he told them his opponent Kari Lake is too extreme for Arizona.

Congressman Gallego met with residents and elected officials at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis before heading up to Yuma where he met with supporters at locally-owned businesses Cafecito, The Best Taquito and Mr. G's.

"We're seeing excitement... I'm talking with people about water, ag, border security, immigration, education and more," Gallego told KAWC. "We're going to keep working hard for the Yuma vote."

Gallego's visit came one week after Lake visited the border in Yuma County. There she told reporters she "will secure the border and end illegal immigration" that she blames on Gallego and fellow Democrats. She also accused Gallego of having "family ties to the cartels."

"It's an insult to all Latinos," Gallego said. "My father abandoned my family... she's basically saying if someone in your family is bad, you're bad."

Gallego said when Democrats worked across the aisle with Republicans to create a bipartisan border bill, Lake "rejected it outright" and was against Shelter and Services Program funding. He said the bill would have hired more Border Patrol agents, among other additions.

"(Kari Lake) has no concept of the border," Gallego said. "She's been to Mar-a-Lago (Trump's Florida residence) than she's been to our border communities."

"She just wants a border issue without border solutions," he said.

Gallego said Lake continues to deny that she lost the 2022 governor's race to Katie Hobbs.

"Someone like that can't be trusted to be a Senator for Arizona," he said.

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear from U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego during his visit to Yuma.