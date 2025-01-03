Gallego visits Yuma County, speaks on his win in a tough election year for Democrats

Before he is sworn in today as the first Latino U.S. Senator in Arizona history, Ruben Gallego was back in Somerton late last month.

Gallego, who defeated Republican Kari Lake on Nov. 5, attended the Somerton Tamale Festival for the second consecutive year. He met with Yuma County residents and elected officials including Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya and San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel.

Gallego told KAWC he was back in Somerton because he will be a senator for all Arizonans, especially those outside of Phoenix and Maricopa County.

"As senator-elect, I need to get out talking with constituents, earning their support and hearing what they need help with," he said.

Gallego said he plans to open an office in Yuma, along with offices in Phoenix and Tucson.

Gallego's win was a rare one for Democrats in Arizona and around the country in November. He said he believes he was able to win because he shared his personal story of growing up with a single mother and siblings, working odd jobs before graduating from Harvard University and serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"We did not give up on rural Arizona," he said. "We spoke to not just Democrats but Republicans and independents. We didn't win every vote but we showed respect (to all)."

Gallego said he will fight for all Arizonans, including when it means going up against Trump. On the issue of border security, Gallego said he would wait and see how Trump acts regarding promised immigration sweeps but that comprehensive immigration reform is what is needed.

"Sweeps can be dangerous," Gallego said. "They can bring in people who are U.S. citizens.. they can cause fear against police... and they can affect border trade."

Gallego said he supports decisions "that respect the rule of law and targets some really bad people that should be deported."

Despite several Democratic losses in local and statewide races, Arizona Democrats have nominated Yolanda Bejarano to once again lead the state party. Gallego said he supports Bejarano, who was raised in Roll about 45 miles east of Yuma.

"Obviously, it was a rough year for Democrats but, talking to her, she understands what we need to do reform the party," Gallego said. "It's important that we have working-class Latinos and Latinas (in party leadership) because that's where we're bleeding support. You need someone who understands working-class Latinos."