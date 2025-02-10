Kelly joins Senate Dems to urge action on Head Start funding delays

Washington, D.C. – A group of U.S. senators, led by Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), is raising concerns over financial uncertainty facing Head Start programs nationwide following a government-wide funding freeze initiated under the Trump administration.

In a letter to Acting Secretary of Health and Human Services Dorothy A. Fink, M.D., and Acting Director of the Office of Head Start Captain Tala Hooban, the lawmakers highlighted the disruptions caused by the temporary funding halt.

Although the White House later clarified that Head Start should not be impacted and the Office of Management and Budget rescinded the memo, the initial freeze prevented programs from accessing their allocated federal funds.

As a result, Head Start programs across the country have struggled to pay staff and maintain operations, creating uncertainty for families and educators who depend on these early childhood education services.

“Head Start programs cannot pay their teachers and staff and continue normal operations without the assurances of payment processing and notices of grant renewals and awards,” the senators wrote. “This will impact children, families, and communities across the country, particularly the rural communities where these programs represent a large share of the childcare options.”

Despite the freeze being lifted, the lawmakers urged federal officials to improve communication and ensure Head Start programs receive funds without further delay. They warned that any continued uncertainty could have devastating effects on programs already operating with limited financial flexibility.

“Even if this issue extends beyond the Office of Head Start, we urge you to do everything in your power to ensure these programs receive transparent and frequent communication on the progress of their funds being released,” the letter stated. “Children, families, employees, and educators all depend on these critical federal funds.”

Joining Kelly and Kaine in signing the letter were 26 other senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The bipartisan appeal underscores the widespread concern over Head Start’s stability and the broader implications for early childhood education.

Head Start, a federal program that provides early education and childcare services to low-income families, plays a crucial role in supporting working parents and preparing children for school. Lawmakers say that without immediate and consistent funding, many programs risk closure or severe cutbacks.

Federal agencies have yet to respond to the letter, but advocates for early education are hoping for swift action to ensure that Head Start programs can continue serving communities without further disruption.