Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition: Covid-19 today and Mexico surpasses China to become top US trading partner

By Lou Gum
Published February 26, 2024 at 1:59 PM MST
Diana Gomez is Yuma County Director of Public Health. Gomez guided the county through the Covid-19 pandemic and unlike some of her counterparts from across the state and country, she is still on the job.

We talk to Gomez about the current state of Covid-19 in Yuma County and other department priorities, including addressing loneliness as a mental health issue.

Dr. Roy C. Nelson, is Senior Associate Dean/Undergraduate Programs at Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Managment.

We speak to Dr. Nelson about the recent news that Mexico has surpassed China as the United States' top trading partner. Mexico is also Arizona's top trading partner.

What impact could rhetoric about a border crisis and contentious national elections in both countries have on trade between the two nations?

Arizona Edition US-Mexico BorderCovid in YumaBusiness on the BorderArizona/Mexico BorderCommercial trade
