Adelita Grijalva wins Arizona CD-7 Democratic primary over Deja Foxx

Adelita Grijalva has won the Democratic primary election in Arizona Congressional District 7 that stretches from Tucson southwest to Yuma, Somerton and San Luis, following a call from The Associated Press and a projection from CNN.

Grijalva is the daughter of the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who served the district for 22 years and during that time Adelita served on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and was recently elected to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

In the first Arizona Congressional District 7 election results released at 8 p.m. Tuesday: Adelita Grijalva had 62 percent, Deja Foxx 21 percent and Daniel Hernandez 15 percent among Democrats. For Republicans, Daniel Butierez had 58 percent, Jorge Rivas 26 percent and Jimmy Rodriguez 15 percent. This is from early ballots and in-person votes before today.

Results from today in Yuma County and elsewhere in CD7 will be coming in later. Tucson and Yuma County have been Grijalva Country for more than 20 years. The Yuma County district office is in Somerton. However in recent weeks, eyes had been on 25 year old Deja Foxx, who some call the next Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

For now, Grijalva will face Butierez in the general election on Sept. 23

