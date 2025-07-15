© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Adelita Grijalva wins Arizona CD-7 Democratic primary over Deja Foxx

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 15, 2025 at 9:19 PM MST
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Adelita Grijalva speaks with seniors at the Desert Valley Senior Center in Somerton on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Adelita Grijalva has won the Democratic primary election in Arizona Congressional District 7 that stretches from Tucson southwest to Yuma, Somerton and San Luis, following a call from The Associated Press and a projection from CNN.

Grijalva is the daughter of the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who served the district for 22 years and during that time Adelita served on the Tucson Unified School District Governing Board and was recently elected to the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

In the first Arizona Congressional District 7 election results released at 8 p.m. Tuesday: Adelita Grijalva had 62 percent, Deja Foxx 21 percent and Daniel Hernandez 15 percent among Democrats. For Republicans, Daniel Butierez had 58 percent, Jorge Rivas 26 percent and Jimmy Rodriguez 15 percent. This is from early ballots and in-person votes before today.

Results from today in Yuma County and elsewhere in CD7 will be coming in later. Tucson and Yuma County have been Grijalva Country for more than 20 years. The Yuma County district office is in Somerton. However in recent weeks, eyes had been on 25 year old Deja Foxx, who some call the next Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

For now, Grijalva will face Butierez in the general election on Sept. 23

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC for the latest on the special election in AZ CD-7.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
