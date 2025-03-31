© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Adelita Grijalva announces run for Congress

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published March 31, 2025 at 7:01 AM MST
Adelita Grijalva
Provided to KAWC
Adelita Grijalva

Adelita Grijalva announced Monday morning that she is running for the seat in Congressional District 7, which stretches across southern Arizona from Tucson to south Yuma County and was vacated by the passing of her father the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva.

Adelita Grijalva said she will submit a letter Monday to resign from her seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, effective this upcoming Friday.

On March 24, former Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernandez became the first to announce his run for the seat. As of Monday morning, no Republican had formally announced a run for the seat.

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a proclamation calling for a special primary election to fill the vacancy for CD-7 on Tuesday, July 15 and a special general election on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

