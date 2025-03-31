Adelita Grijalva announces run for Congress

Adelita Grijalva announced Monday morning that she is running for the seat in Congressional District 7, which stretches across southern Arizona from Tucson to south Yuma County and was vacated by the passing of her father the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva.

Adelita Grijalva said she will submit a letter Monday to resign from her seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, effective this upcoming Friday.

On March 24, former Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernandez became the first to announce his run for the seat. As of Monday morning, no Republican had formally announced a run for the seat.

Gov. Katie Hobbs issued a proclamation calling for a special primary election to fill the vacancy for CD-7 on Tuesday, July 15 and a special general election on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear what Adelita Grijalva told KAWC about why she's running, how it was something she thought about and discussed with her family and how she would serve south Yuma County including Somerton and San Luis if elected. Scroll down for more of KAWC's coverage on the passing of Congressman Raúl Grijalva.