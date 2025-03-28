© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Remembering Rep. Grijalva, Hernandez announces run, new words for snow

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:55 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:46-20:45 - Remembering Congressman Raul Grijalva, who died March 13 after a battle with lung cancer. We hear excerpts from his Tucson memorial event and listen back to some of what he had to say to KAWC over the years of his service.

20:45-33:52 - The Intern Show - being transgender in Yuma.

34:15-43:55 - Victor Calderon speaks to former State Rep. Daniel Hernandez about his decision to run for Congress in a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Raul Grijalva.

44:00-46:15 - Nic Foley speaks to Yuma County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Specialist Tanya Pavlak about the department's Homewatch program for winter visitors.

48:28-53:00 - KUNC's Alex Hager reports on snow in the Rocky Mountains, and news words to describe it.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition Congressman Raúl GrijalvaYuma County Sheriff's OfficeDaniel HernandezTransgender
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
