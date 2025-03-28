Remembering Rep. Grijalva, Hernandez announces run, new words for snow

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:46-20:45 - Remembering Congressman Raul Grijalva, who died March 13 after a battle with lung cancer. We hear excerpts from his Tucson memorial event and listen back to some of what he had to say to KAWC over the years of his service.

20:45-33:52 - The Intern Show - being transgender in Yuma.

34:15-43:55 - Victor Calderon speaks to former State Rep. Daniel Hernandez about his decision to run for Congress in a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Raul Grijalva.

44:00-46:15 - Nic Foley speaks to Yuma County Sheriff's Office Public Affairs Specialist Tanya Pavlak about the department's Homewatch program for winter visitors.

48:28-53:00 - KUNC's Alex Hager reports on snow in the Rocky Mountains, and news words to describe it.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.