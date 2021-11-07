-
A challenger to Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot in November’s election was in Somerton on Thursday night where he made his case for change to local…
-
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a stray burro that was found in the area of Ave. B ½ and County 17 ½ street in Somerton…
-
Yuma County's Sheriff says he is against excessive use of force by deputies. In a released statement, Sheriff Leon Wilmot said his office has received…
-
Prescription drugs have for a while now been at the forefront of the opioid epidemic. That is why both the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma County…
-
UPDATE: Governor to Visit Site of Drug Tunnel in San Luis FridayGovernor Doug Ducey's office says the Governor will tour the drug tunnel discovered by…
-
Yuma-A suspicious package was found at the front doors of the Yuma Police Department early this morning.YPD spokeswoman Sergeant Lori Franklin said an…
-
Arizona Edition - Across the nation, law enforcement agencies are sitting on large caches of confiscated guns. The weapons might have been tagged as…
-
The Town of Wellton has unofficially asked the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office about possibly taking over for the Wellton Police Department. KAWC’s Maya…
-
Health care benefits for city employees, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office training, and other topics were discussed at the most recent Yuma City Council…