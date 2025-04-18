© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Edition
Somerton teacher speaks out, Grijalva charts new path, San Luis under Trump

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:16 AM MST
00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:45-9:50 - Victor Calderon speaks to the Somerton physical education teacher/coach who says she was fired for protecting a bullied student.

10:05-21:00 - Lou Gum speaks with Adelita Grijalva, daughter of the late Rep. Raul Grijalva, about her decision to run for the seat her father held in Congress.
This is a portion of a longer interview available here.

21:40-32:35 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

33:00-37:30 - KAWC Morning Edition host Cecelia Holland Braithwaite speaks to TEDxAWC speaker Dawn Whinnery about the April 25th event. Whinnery is one of ten speakers who will be featured.

37:40-52:20 - Victor Calderon speaks with San Luis Mayor Nieve Riedel about the conditions along the border, growth potential, and the future of her border town.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Tags
Arizona Edition City of San LuisMayor Nieves RiedelAdelita GrijalvaSomerton High School
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
