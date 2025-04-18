Somerton teacher speaks out, Grijalva charts new path, San Luis under Trump

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:45-9:50 - Victor Calderon speaks to the Somerton physical education teacher/coach who says she was fired for protecting a bullied student.

10:05-21:00 - Lou Gum speaks with Adelita Grijalva, daughter of the late Rep. Raul Grijalva, about her decision to run for the seat her father held in Congress.

This is a portion of a longer interview available here.

21:40-32:35 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

33:00-37:30 - KAWC Morning Edition host Cecelia Holland Braithwaite speaks to TEDxAWC speaker Dawn Whinnery about the April 25th event. Whinnery is one of ten speakers who will be featured.

37:40-52:20 - Victor Calderon speaks with San Luis Mayor Nieve Riedel about the conditions along the border, growth potential, and the future of her border town.

