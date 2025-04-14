Somerton HS cheer coach and teacher fired, she says, for making accommodations for bullied male cheerleader

A Somerton woman was terminated from her position as a cheerleading coach and physical education teacher at Somerton High School after she says she made accommodations for a male cheerleader who was being bullied at school for his sexual orientation.

Alyssa Plaza tells KAWC she did not receive any warnings from school administration when she allowed the boy to change in a space other than the boys locker room and restroom where he did not feel safe. It was reported to school or district officials that the student was allowed to change in the girls locker room. Plaza said he was changing in a supply closet when the nurse's room was not available.

Last week, the Yuma Union High School District board voted 4-0 to terminate Plaza. Plaza said the bullying of the student, Alejandro, began last year but escalated this year.

"I could tell his demeanor has changed," Plaza said. "If you're a teacher or coach, you can tell when a student is acting different.

"He told me the bullying is back and has gotten worse. Some students were calling him gay, calling him a f****t, he told me 'some students are saying I should kill myself.' I said to myself I can't believe this is happening."

KAWC contacted a YUHSD official who did confirm Plaza's termination but said that district officials "are not legally permitted to comment further on personnel matters."

A petition on change.org calling on the board to reinstate Plaza had more than 19,500 signatures as of Monday evening but she said she didn't expect the district to bring her back.

"I just want my teaching credential back and an apology from the school district," Plaza said.

She said the cheer season is over and the position of head coach for the spiritline team is posted on the district website.

Plaza said she has received a job offer in student services and possibly to coach dance and cheer at the Harvest Preparatory Academy public charter school.

