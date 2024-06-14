Go Toros! Somerton High School completes first ever school year

The school year recently came to an end for the seven high schools in the Yuma Union High School District. At the newest school, Somerton High School, a solo class of freshmen completed their first year.

Somerton High School was on the wish list of residents in this farmworker community south of Yuma for decades. High school students who live in Somerton have attended either Kofa or Cibola high schools throughout the years, requiring bus rides about 10 miles one way.

After years of planning, Somerton High held its first day of classes on Aug. 3, 2023 and held its last day of class on May 23.

Next year's sophomores will be joined by a new class of freshmen every year until 2026 when it will have the traditional 9th through 12th grades.

Students say they are proud to be part of Somerton High's first-ever class.

"My first year here has been exciting," said Alberto Gonzalez, the school's first-ever student body president. "For sports, I played football, soccer and baseball. They were amazing teams, (I made) great partnerships."

"Schoolwise, it was an amazing experience," Gonzalez said. "I made some friends along the way."

Before the last bell of the school year, parents and grandparents lined up their vehicles in front of the school for pick ups.

"It sucks that it took so long for this high school to get built," said Heriberto Rodriguez, who was waiting for his daughter Ariana. "I was in high school 18 years ago and they were talking about putting a high school here back then."

"But I like that (the school) is new," Rodriguez said. "I'm happy that (my daughter) doesn't have to catch a bus to go to Yuma for school because this is right here."

Somerton HS Principal Lucky Arvizo previously served in the administration at San Luis and Cibola high schools. He said the Somerton community has stepped up to embrace the new school.

"Being able to open a new school is a great experience for people," Arvizo said. "You can tell the students are proud. They're laying the groundwork for an identity here."

The learning experience also extended to teachers at Somerton High. For math teacher Andrea Lomeli, it meant serving her hometown."

"Everyone in town has that Somerton pride and we felt it during our open house," Lomeli told KAWC. "Parents, grandparents, tios (uncles), tias (aunts), everyone wanted to step foot in Somerton's first high school."

Principal Arvizo said Somerton High School plans to hire about 10 new teachers as they expand to two classes in the fall.

