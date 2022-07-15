Somerton High School unveils school logos

The newest high school in the Yuma Union High School District now has a stronger visual identity.

Somerton High School, which is set to open for the Fall 2023 semester, revealed the logos for their Toros mascot on Thursday.

The logo reveal features four variations, including a Toro (Spanish for bull) head, a full-body Toro, a stylized S and a crest that will be displayed on diplomas and other documents in the future. That crest includes Somerton's landmark water tower.

In a released statement, Somerton High principal Lucky Arvizo said “Somerton High School will consist of a proud community reflected in its mascot and logos. The Toros represent a sense of family, strength, respect and perseverance. Students will be empowered to achieve personal excellence through a dynamic learning environment and a collegial atmosphere. We are extremely excited and looking forward to August 2023. Go Toros!”

Arvizo was previously the principal at San Luis High School.

Somerton HS will be the seventh school in the district and will open for classes in the 2023-2024 school year.

