Somerton High School unveils school logos

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST
Somerton HS logos.jpg
YUHSD
/
The Somerton High School mascot logos and crest were unveiled on Thursday, July 16, 2022.

The newest high school in the Yuma Union High School District now has a stronger visual identity.

Somerton High School, which is set to open for the Fall 2023 semester, revealed the logos for their Toros mascot on Thursday.

The logo reveal features four variations, including a Toro (Spanish for bull) head, a full-body Toro, a stylized S and a crest that will be displayed on diplomas and other documents in the future. That crest includes Somerton's landmark water tower.

In a released statement, Somerton High principal Lucky Arvizo said “Somerton High School will consist of a proud community reflected in its mascot and logos. The Toros represent a sense of family, strength, respect and perseverance. Students will be empowered to achieve personal excellence through a dynamic learning environment and a collegial atmosphere. We are extremely excited and looking forward to August 2023. Go Toros!”

Arvizo was previously the principal at San Luis High School.

Somerton HS will be the seventh school in the district and will open for classes in the 2023-2024 school year.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
