Somerton High School remains on track to open in Fall 2023

The new Somerton High School is about 13 months from opening but construction continues on the southern end of town.

Yuma Union High School District officials and local reporters on Friday received a tour of the campus, something Somerton High Principal Lucky Arvizo said is long overdue for Somerton.

High-school age students from Somerton are currently bussed or travel to attend Kofa High School in Yuma about 10 miles away.

“Being able to have a high school in the community is a big sense of pride," Arvizo told KAWC. "We’re really looking forward to it. It will benefit students immensely not only because they’ll have a high school in the community but also for extracurriculars and athletics.”

The high school will be the seventh in YUHSD when it opens in the fall of 2023.