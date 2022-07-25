© 2022 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Somerton High School remains on track to open in Fall 2023

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST
Somerton HS tour 0722.jpg
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Somerton High School Principal Lucky Arvizo speaks to reporters and Yuma Union High School District officials during a tour of the construction site on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The new Somerton High School is about 13 months from opening but construction continues on the southern end of town.

Yuma Union High School District officials and local reporters on Friday received a tour of the campus, something Somerton High Principal Lucky Arvizo said is long overdue for Somerton.

High-school age students from Somerton are currently bussed or travel to attend Kofa High School in Yuma about 10 miles away.

“Being able to have a high school in the community is a big sense of pride," Arvizo told KAWC. "We’re really looking forward to it. It will benefit students immensely not only because they’ll have a high school in the community but also for extracurriculars and athletics.”

The high school will be the seventh in YUHSD when it opens in the fall of 2023.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
