Somerton Councilwoman Lorena Zendejas Delgadillo seeking full term

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 24, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST
Zendejas Lorena.jpg
facebook.com/cityofsomerton
/
Somerton Councilwoman Lorena Zendejas Delgadillo is sworn in to the Somerton City Council at Somerton City Hall on November 16, 2021.

Somerton Councilwoman Lorena Zendejas Delgadillo is seeking a full-term to the council in the primary election on Aug. 2.

Zendejas was appointed in November after former Councilman Carlos Gonzalez resigned. She went through an interview process for the vacant seat.

She is currently a campus administrator for the College of Health Careers at the Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton.

Zendejas recently spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón about why she's running, what issues she would like the city to continue to focus on and about the city's many recent job openings.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
