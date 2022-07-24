Somerton Councilwoman Lorena Zendejas Delgadillo seeking full term

Somerton Councilwoman Lorena Zendejas Delgadillo is seeking a full-term to the council in the primary election on Aug. 2.

Zendejas was appointed in November after former Councilman Carlos Gonzalez resigned. She went through an interview process for the vacant seat.

She is currently a campus administrator for the College of Health Careers at the Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton.

Zendejas recently spoke with KAWC's Victor Calderón about why she's running, what issues she would like the city to continue to focus on and about the city's many recent job openings.