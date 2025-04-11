The state of Yuma, Butierez makes second run for Congress, understanding tariffs

00:00-1:00 - BILLBOARD

1:50-10:00 - Victor Calderon report on Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls State of the City address at Arizona Western College this week. The mayor spoke about investment and new business coming to Yuma, including a new Amazon facility.

10:10-20:30 - Lou Gum speaks with Republican Daniel Butierez about his second run for Congress. Butierez lost to Rep. Raul Grijalva in 2024 but received the highest vote count for a Republican running against Grijalva since he was first elected in 2002.

21:00-33:25 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

34:00-52:15 - Lou Gum speaks with Dr. Alex Steenstra, Chair, Department of Business Administration and Leadership about tariffs and how they impact consumers and the supply chain.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.