Arizona Edition
The state of Yuma, Butierez makes second run for Congress, understanding tariffs

By Lou Gum,
Victor Calderón
Published April 11, 2025 at 9:59 AM MST
1:50-10:00 - Victor Calderon report on Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls State of the City address at Arizona Western College this week. The mayor spoke about investment and new business coming to Yuma, including a new Amazon facility.

10:10-20:30 - Lou Gum speaks with Republican Daniel Butierez about his second run for Congress. Butierez lost to Rep. Raul Grijalva in 2024 but received the highest vote count for a Republican running against Grijalva since he was first elected in 2002.

21:00-33:25 - The Intern Show from the KAWC Student Newsroom.

34:00-52:15 - Lou Gum speaks with Dr. Alex Steenstra, Chair, Department of Business Administration and Leadership about tariffs and how they impact consumers and the supply chain.

Look for extended interviews from some of today's guests at kawc.org and from the Arizona Edition podcast.

Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
