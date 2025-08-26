© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva returns to Somerton, debate tonight

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:52 PM MST
Congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva, left, speaks to voters at the 85350 restaurant in Somerton on Saturday, Aug. 23.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva, left, speaks to voters at the 85350 restaurant in Somerton on Saturday, Aug. 23.

A candidate for Congress was in Somerton on Saturday.

Democrat Adelita Grijalva is running for the seat left vacant after the passing of her father the late Congressman Raul Grijalva.

Congressional District 7 includes Somerton, San Luis and part of Yuma and stretches east in southern Arizona.

Adelita Grijalva will face Republican challenger Daniel Butierez in the special general election for the U.S. House Arizona District 7 on Sept. 23.

A debate is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. You can listen on KAWC.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
