Congressional candidate Adelita Grijalva returns to Somerton, debate tonight

A candidate for Congress was in Somerton on Saturday.

Democrat Adelita Grijalva is running for the seat left vacant after the passing of her father the late Congressman Raul Grijalva.

Congressional District 7 includes Somerton, San Luis and part of Yuma and stretches east in southern Arizona.

Adelita Grijalva will face Republican challenger Daniel Butierez in the special general election for the U.S. House Arizona District 7 on Sept. 23.

A debate is scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. You can listen on KAWC.

Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Adelita Grijalva's latest visit to Yuma County.