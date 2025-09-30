When will Adelita Grijalva get sworn in to Congress?

Adelita Grijalva was elected as the first Latina from Arizona to Congress one week ago.

When she will get sworn in, however, is still unknown.

Grijalva, the daughter of the late Congressman Raul Grijalva, flew from Phoenix to Washington, D.C. late Sunday evening.

On Monday, the Associated Press reports House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson. Clark urged Johnson to reschedule House votes this week so that Adelita Grijalva can be sworn in.

Around midday Tuesday, Grijalva posted a video on her social media accounts. In it she says, Southern Arizona, including Yuma County in Congressional District 7, does not have a voice in Washington yet nor can services be provided in the district until she is sworn in.

Grijalva called on her constituents and supporters to contact Speaker Johnson's office to say that she needs to be sworn in.

In a released statement, Rep.-elect Grijalva said “I came to the Capitol today, ready to be sworn in and get to work for the people of Southern Arizona. Instead, Speaker Johnson chose to delay, denying our community the representation we deserve.”

Grijalva has pledged to sign a discharge petition regarding the release of the Epstein files. Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender who was on trial for trafficking young women and girls for sex.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky says Trump and Republican leaders are blocking the release to protect wealthy friends.

“Earlier this year, two Republicans in Florida were sworn in during pro forma sessions less than 24 hours after their elections," Grijalva said. "The fact that Southern Arizona is being treated differently raises serious questions about political motivations – especially since I have pledged to become the 218th signature on the discharge petition to force a vote on the Epstein files.

Every day that Speaker Johnson delays is another day Southern Arizonans are left without a voice in Congress and without essential in-district services. With federal budget negotiations happening now, our community deserves a seat at the table – not partisan obstruction.”