New Visit Yuma billboards feature Kofa High student photography

New Yuma Visitors Bureau billboards are showcasing work by Kofa High School students, and they can be seen in Yuma and Flagstaff.

According to a release from the Yuma Union High School District, Aiyana Polk, KHS Class of 2025, and Francisco Perez, KHS Class of 2026, had their photos chosen for promotional billboards by the bureau.

“I never thought I would be where I am now when I first joined photography,” Perez said. “I never imagined my work would be displayed in Flagstaff, and that motivates me to keep pushing myself as a photographer. I also hope this accomplishment inspires new photographers.”

The YUHSD digital photography programs from Kofa, Cibola and San Luis worked with the bureau to capture photos around the Yuma area for their “Desert Spirit” campaign. The Yuma Visitors Bureau Director selected two photos to use on promotional billboards in Yuma and Flagstaff, leading to Polk and Perez's feature.

“All three schools did amazing work for this project with the Yuma Visitors Bureau,” KHS Digital Photography teacher Adrianna Comstock said. “It is very exciting to see the talent and hard work of our students being displayed publicly on such a large scale. I am very proud that our Kofa Digital Photography students are being recognized in such a way.”

Although two students' work are visible in billboards in two cities, student photos from all YUHSD digital photography programs can be seen now in a gallery at the Yuma Visitor Center in downtown Yuma.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.