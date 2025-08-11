Somerton High student's artwork selected as Somerton Municipal Court's new seal

The Somerton Municipal Court has a new seal, and it's a design created by Somerton High School junior, Naylea Lopez Fimbres.

Somerton Municipal Judge Edna Lugo presented the new seal at the Somerton City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5, explaining its significance and recognizing Lopez Fimbres.

Following Lugo's presentation, Somerton Mayor Gerardo Anaya awarded Lopez Fimbres a certificate of recognition on behalf of the city.

“I still can’t believe my art was picked to represent the seal,” Lopez Fimbres said. “It’s an honor to know that something I created will be part of the town.”

The seal, which will be used in official court communications and documents, features several symbols. The star and rays represent Somerton’s constant sunny days while the scale alongside the rays signifies light shining on the truth and justice. The olive branch and green coloring were included to represent Somerton’s strong agricultural roots.

According to a release from the Yuma Union High School District, the seal design originated from a collaboration between Somerton High School and the court. Judge Yolanda Valenzuela-Torok approached the school with the idea of involving students in the creative process. As part of a choice assignment in a U.S. History class, students submitted original designs. All submissions were reviewed by the judge, who selected Lopez Fimbres’s artwork as the final choice.

“We are thrilled to see our student’s creativity making a lasting impact in the community,” Somerton High School Principal Lucky Arvizo said. “Having Naylea’s input contribute to the new municipal court seal is a huge honor.”

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

