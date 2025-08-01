Voting open for Rural Arizona Engagement's youth sticker design contest

The entries are in for Rural Arizona Engagement's sticker design contest and now, voting's open to the public until Friday, Aug. 8.

RAZE, the nonprofit focused on civic education, environmental justice and youth empowerment in rural communities, hosted its annual sticker design contest at PPEP TEC High School - Cesar Chavez Learning Center in mid-July. Open to Yuma County artists ages 13-18, the contest's theme on environmental stewardship encouraged youth to envision what a healthy future looks like in their own communities.

Now that the design entries are in, RAZE is asking the public to take part and help choose the winning design that will be printed and distributed statewide across rural Arizona.

“This contest gives young people a creative outlet to express their hopes for the future, and the community gets to celebrate their vision”, said Valeria Bejar, statewide education coordinator at RAZE. “We’re excited to share their art with Arizona.”

Throughout July, RAZE hosted sticker design workshops for youth ages 13-18 in Flagstaff, Casa Grande and San Luis. Participants learned about local environmental issues and then created original sticker artwork inspired by their visions for wellness, sustainability and community care.

RAZE received 18 submissions and is asking the community to lift up those young voices by voting for their design. Voting's open to the public now through Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three finalists:



1st Place: $100 Amazon gift card + winning design printed and distributed statewide

2nd Place: $50 Amazon gift card

3rd Place: $25 Amazon gift card

Winners will be announced live on RAZE’s Instagram account (@ruralAZengage) at 11 a.m. MST on Monday, Aug. 11, and will be contacted directly.

To help RAZE pick their winner, visit their site here.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.