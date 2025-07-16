Rural Arizona Engagement's sticker design contest Thursday invites teens to think environmentally

Yuma County teens will have an opportunity to showcase their creativity at the PPEP Tec High School Cesar Chavez Learning Center this Thursday, July 17.

Rural Arizona Engagement (RAZE), a nonprofit focused on civic education, environmental justice and youth empowerment in rural communities, is hosting its annual sticker design contest at the learning center from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event is more than a contest, however. According to RAZE, participants will be learning about local environment issues, reflecting on their environment and engaging with critical topics affecting Arizona's future.

Open to teens ages 13 to 18 living in Yuma County, RAZE is inviting youth to create original art based on the theme, "Envision a Healthy Environment" for a chance to win prizes and see their art distributed statewide.

Participants will have access to art supplies, snacks and time to begin their design during the event. They can also finish and submit their artwork digitally after the event is over.

The winning design will be printed and featured at RAZE’s community events across the state. Additionally, the first place winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Second place will receive a $50 Amazon gift card and third place will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

The event will take place Thursday, July 17 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at PPEP Tec High School - Cesar Chavez Learning Center, located at 850 N. San Luis Plaza Drive in San Luis, Ariz.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.

