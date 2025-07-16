© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rural Arizona Engagement's sticker design contest Thursday invites teens to think environmentally

KAWC | By Sisko Stargazer
Published July 16, 2025 at 3:16 PM MST
The sticker design contest will be held at the PPEP Tec High School Cesar Chavez Learning Center in San Luis this year on Thursday, July 17.
Rural Arizona Engagement
The sticker design contest will be held at the PPEP Tec High School Cesar Chavez Learning Center in San Luis this year on Thursday, July 17.

Yuma County teens will have an opportunity to showcase their creativity at the PPEP Tec High School Cesar Chavez Learning Center this Thursday, July 17.

Rural Arizona Engagement (RAZE), a nonprofit focused on civic education, environmental justice and youth empowerment in rural communities, is hosting its annual sticker design contest at the learning center from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The event is more than a contest, however. According to RAZE, participants will be learning about local environment issues, reflecting on their environment and engaging with critical topics affecting Arizona's future.

Open to teens ages 13 to 18 living in Yuma County, RAZE is inviting youth to create original art based on the theme, "Envision a Healthy Environment" for a chance to win prizes and see their art distributed statewide.

Participants will have access to art supplies, snacks and time to begin their design during the event. They can also finish and submit their artwork digitally after the event is over.

The winning design will be printed and featured at RAZE’s community events across the state. Additionally, the first place winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. Second place will receive a $50 Amazon gift card and third place will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

The event will take place Thursday, July 17 from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at PPEP Tec High School - Cesar Chavez Learning Center, located at 850 N. San Luis Plaza Drive in San Luis, Ariz.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.
Tags
News EducationRural Arizona Engagement (RAZE)Environmental AwarenessPPEP TEC High School - Cesar Chavez Learning Centerenvironment
Sisko Stargazer
Sisko J. Stargazer is KAWC’s education solutions reporter. Although new to the station as of April 2025, they’re no stranger to the beat! Sisko was previously an education reporter for the Yuma Sun, faithfully covering Yuma County’s schools for two and a half years.
See stories by Sisko Stargazer
Related Content