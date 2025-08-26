Parent Academy returns at YUHSD

After supporting more than 180 families last school year, the Yuma Union High School District has announced it's continuing its Parent Academy series this fall, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The academy is meant to help parents feel confident and informed as their child navigates high school.

Attendees will learn about:



How students can earn college credit while in high school

Support services available to students and families

Ways to get involved in their child’s education

Planning for life after graduation—college, career and community

“Parent Academy is designed to empower families with the tools, strategies, and confidence they need to help their students thrive in high school and beyond,” Somerton High School Director of Counseling Maria Dillard said. “With a refreshed and expanded curriculum this year, we’re inviting parents to learn alongside their students and take an active role in shaping their future success in college, career, and community life.”

According to the release sent by YUHSD, there are flexible ways to join:



Each session covers a new topic in just one hour. Families are encouraged to join any session that fits their schedules—no RSVP required.

See below for the complete list of weekly sessions and locations.

Schedule

Tuesdays (5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. )



Kofa High School (English and Spanish)

San Luis High School (Spanish)

Somerton High School

Yuma High School

Wednesdays (5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.)



Cibola High School

San Luis High School

Virtual

Thursdays (5:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m.)



Gila Ridge High School

Sessions

Week 1: Sept 2-4

Academics: Technology platforms, communication, attendance, concurrent enrollment, dual enrollment, standards-based grading, earn college credit in high school.

During Session 1 of YUHSD Parent Academy, parents will receive an introduction to the technology platforms used for learning and communication, guidance on effective communication with teachers and staff, and the importance of regular attendance. The session will cover concurrent and dual enrollment opportunities, allowing students to earn both high school and college credits, as well as various programs that enable students to earn college credit while still in high school. The session will also explain standards-based grading, which measures student proficiency based on set standards, and outline the student supports available to help students succeed.

Week 2: Sept 9-11

Student Supports: Teachers, Counselors, Para Professionals, Social Workers, Nurse, Administration, School Safety, IEP, 504

During Session 2 of the YUHSD Parent Academy, discover the wide range of resources available to support your student’s success at YUHSD. This session will provide an overview of the dedicated team working to meet your child’s academic, social, and emotional needs, including teachers, counselors, para-professionals, social workers, nurses, and administrators. Learn about school safety measures, individualized education programs (IEPs), 504 plans, and other support systems designed to ensure every student thrives. Join us to connect with our team and explore how we partner with families to empower students.

Week 3: Sept 16-18

Getting Involved: Career and Technical Education (CTE), Mastery of the Arts Program, Athletics, Activities, Portrait of a Graduate

During Session 3 of YUHSD Parent Academy, parents will learn about various opportunities for student involvement and development. The session will cover Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, which provide hands-on learning experiences in various trades and professions. Parents will also hear about the Mastery of the Arts Program, which encourages students to develop their artistic talents. Additionally, the session will highlight the athletics and extracurricular activities available, promoting physical health and teamwork. Finally, the Portrait of a Graduate will be discussed, outlining the key skills and attributes students should develop to succeed in life beyond high school.

Week 4: Sept 23-25

Planning for the Future: realizing goals, senior packet, exploring the future, transcript review, admissions, standardized tests, post graduate pathways, financial aid.

During Session 4 of YUHSD Parent Academy, parents will be equipped with essential information to help their students plan for the future and achieve their goals. This session will cover the components of the senior packet, crucial for graduation preparations, and offer guidance on exploring future career and education options. Parents will learn about the importance of transcript reviews and the college admissions process, including standardized tests. Additionally, the session will discuss various post-graduate pathways, from higher education to vocational training, and provide an overview of financial aid opportunities to support students' educational endeavors.

To learn more, visit the district site.

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.