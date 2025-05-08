Photo Gallery: Mastery of the Arts Program gala celebrates YUHSD students' passions
Students from the Triple Threat musical theater class perform a number from the "Legally Blonde Jr." musical. In collaboration with the Go Lights, Go Sound theater technology class, they're performing the full show at Yuma High School on Friday, May 9.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Outside the Taylor Dean McBride Auditorium entrance, art from the Figure It Out class on drawing the human form was displayed. Picture here is art from Selena Lugo (left) and Emilio Ruvalcaba (right).
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Vivid Mindset is one of several bands from the Garage Band jam session/music making class taught by artist Tab Wilcox this year. Pictured here are students Alexia, Dani, Olivia and Isaiah.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
The Paint the Town community murals class set up one of their current projects by the entrance to the Taylor Dean McBride auditorium.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
The Go Lights, Go Sound! theater technology class present pics from their experiences this year.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Joan Robles (center) reflects on the unexpected talent she discovered while taking Figure It Out, a class on drawing the human form.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
(Left to Right) Ismael Reyes, Rania Nya and Jaiden Gonzalez smile with their teacher, Pablo Ramirez, during intermission. Ramirez is the resident artist teaching the Sound Machine class on music production and has his own studio, Precision Tune Studios.
(caption edited to include students' full names)
(caption edited to include students' full names)
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
More art from the Figure It Out class on drawing the human form. Cassandra Carr is the resident artist teaching this course.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Students from the Take One, Action! filmmaking class present a trailer for a film they made parodying "Twilight."
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
JA²D, one of the bands from the Garage Band class, closes out the event. Pictured: Amber and Austin on vocals and guitar.
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
Photo by Sisko J. Stargazer
The Mastery of the Arts (MAP) Gala showcased student talent and art from all over the district this Wednesday night at the Taylor Dean McBride auditorium in Yuma High School. This year, the program had nine classes taught by a resident artist in collaboration with a certified teacher, Jillian Van Horn. These classes are taught college-style, meeting just once a week at YHS, and are open to students from anywhere in the district.
Pictured in this gallery are students from the following classes:
- Dynamic Dance, taught by Nicholas Mesa
- Go Lights, Go Sound! (theater technology), taught by Lillian Jacobs
- Garage Band (jam session/music making), taught by Tab Wilcox
- Sound Machine (music production), taught by Pablo Ramirez
- Paint the Town (community murals), taught by Suzanne Hanks
- Figure It Out (drawing the human form), taught by Cassandra Carr
- Take One, Action! (filmmaking), taught by Cris Drewek
- Triple Threat (musical theater), taught by Dannie Ayala and Lauren Trips
- Say Cheese! (photography), taught by Luigi Ortiz
Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.