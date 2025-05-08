Photo Gallery: Mastery of the Arts Program gala celebrates YUHSD students' passions

The Mastery of the Arts (MAP) Gala showcased student talent and art from all over the district this Wednesday night at the Taylor Dean McBride auditorium in Yuma High School. This year, the program had nine classes taught by a resident artist in collaboration with a certified teacher, Jillian Van Horn. These classes are taught college-style, meeting just once a week at YHS, and are open to students from anywhere in the district.

Pictured in this gallery are students from the following classes:



Dynamic Dance, taught by Nicholas Mesa

Go Lights, Go Sound! (theater technology), taught by Lillian Jacobs

Garage Band (jam session/music making), taught by Tab Wilcox

Sound Machine (music production), taught by Pablo Ramirez

Paint the Town (community murals), taught by Suzanne Hanks

Figure It Out (drawing the human form), taught by Cassandra Carr

Take One, Action! (filmmaking), taught by Cris Drewek

Triple Threat (musical theater), taught by Dannie Ayala and Lauren Trips

Say Cheese! (photography), taught by Luigi Ortiz

Reporting for this article is supported by a grant from the Arizona Local News Foundation.