Yuma Union High School District officials today announced a week of online graduation ceremonies next month for its six area high schools.Schools have…
The Yuma High School marching band is wrapping up their 2019 marching season with success, adventure and new uniforms.The ensemble will top off the season…
Two Yuma High School programs, AVID and Career & Technical Education, will be taking part in G.W. Carver Elementary School’s “Trunk or Treat” Fall…
Around 60 Arizona Western Collge students will be volunteering at the upcoming Children’s Festival of the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 2.All of the students are…
Several former Yuma High School athletes are being recognized for their dedication to the school during their high school days.Seven individual members…
From coaches to teachers to administrators, Yuma Union High School District leadership has long believed in growing future employees from within. That…
Yuma High School art students will get the chance to showcase their artwork at an upcoming exhibition.“A Visual History of Yuma” will open Thursday, Oct.…
There is a new Welcome To Yuma sign greeting visitors to the area. The sign was designed and built by Advanced Welding Class students from Yuma High…
Arizona Western College in Yuma recently hosted high-school students from around the city for an FFA conference. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett…
Yuma-Three Yuma educators will host a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, an event that is touted as the largest comics and pop culture event in the…