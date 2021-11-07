-
The border city of San Luis, Ariz. has been a concern for health officials during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crossings between the city and San Luis…
San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez announced Wednesday that a member of the San Luis Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.Mayor Sanchez said…
Three San Luis High School students were arrested Wednesday on campus after San Luis Police officers said they seized more than 3,200 pills of the drug…
San Luis’ Acting Chief of Police Richard Jessup has earned the job on a permanent basis.San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and the city council appointed…
Monitoring the U.S./Mexico border for drug smuggling activity is one of the charges of the U.S. Border Patrol. This task has been made that much more…
It’s been a year now since the City of San Luis appointed its new Chief of Police.Chief Craig Higgins, who is a retired federal drug enforcement agent…