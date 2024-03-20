Arizona Edition: Community Conversation with Police and Fire Chiefs in San Luis

San Luis, Arizona is often defined from the outside.

Politicians lament a crisis in border communities, highlighting the strain on local law enforcement and city services.

The town also has a reputation as one of the fastest growing communities in the country based on census numbers and as the safest city in Arizona, based on crime tracking by some agencies.

The community has grown over 137 percent since 2000 and that kind of growth changes how a community operates and what its priorities are.

So, what is life in San Luis like from the perspective of the leaders of two of its most vital city services?

Victor Calderon sat down withSan Luis Police Chief Nigel Reynoso and Fire Chief Angel Ramirez about life in San Luis, how growth is shaping change, and the outside forces that sometimes make that difficult.