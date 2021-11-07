-
On this episode of Arizona Edition, Sen. Sinema tells host Lou Gum that she will go her own way despite criticism from the left or right. She says her position on the Build Back Better proposal, or infrastructure, or any issue before the U.S. Senate, is bases on a belief in fiscal responsibility and limited and effective government. She also discusses what is in the Build Back Better bill and the Infratucture Investment and Jobs Act that addresses issues impacting Arizonans.
-
The San Luis Port of Entry is critical to the San Luis economy and essential to our community’s continued growth. It is a gateway for trade and tourism…
-
While the city of Yuma gets a lot of attention for its proximity to the United States-Mexico border, it isn’t the only Yuma County city on the border.…
-
San Luis High School hosted a community forum last week for parents and community members to address the topic of fentanyl use among local…
-
Fifty Border Patrol agents have arrived in San Luis in support of what is being called "Operation Secure Line". Agents from other sectors started the…
-
Friendship Park in San Luis, Arizona sits on the U.S./Mexico border. For 30 years, it served as a gathering point for families from both sides of the…
-
The pedestrian lane at the San Luis Port of Entry will be expanded.KAWC’s Stephanie Sanchez reports.The U.S. General Services Administration selected two…
-
San Luis-Affordable farmworker housing is in high demand in Yuma County, where up to 50,000 seasonal workers are employed annually.While there are some…