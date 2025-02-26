CBP Officers Administer Lifesaving Aid to Woman at San Luis Port of Entry

San Luis, AZ – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis provided emergency medical assistance to a woman experiencing a severe allergic reaction on Sunday, February 23.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., a Legal Permanent Resident was brought to the San Luis Port of Entry by her neighbor after being found unresponsive in her front yard near a swarm of wasps.

CBP officers assessed the situation and initiated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) upon determining that the woman was not breathing.

CBP Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) provided additional medical care until a San Luis Fire Department ambulance arrived and transported the woman to a local medical facility.

“This lifesaving action by our officers and EMTs shows how CBP protects and serves our communities in a variety of ways,” said Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “I am extremely proud of our CBP personnel who quickly jumped into action to help and save this woman in need.”

CBP’s Office of Field Operations is responsible for screening individuals, vehicles, and goods entering the United States. The agency’s duties include border security, immigration enforcement, and facilitating lawful trade and travel.

The woman’s current condition has not been disclosed.

