U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have opened a soft-sided facility in Yuma. Officials say the facility’s primary purpose is to safely process…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has delayed the reopening of the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Centers until Aug. 10 to ensure the health and…
Migrant apprehensions in the Yuma Sector increased from 2018 to 2019, part of the larger than usual groups of migrants heading north from Central…
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took reporters on a tour of a new temporary facility in Yuma that they say will help them care for the hundreds…
President Donald Trump made a quick stop before his rally in Phoenix Tuesday. KAWC’s Maya Springhawk Robnett reports the President stopped briefly in…
President Donald Trump has vowed to build an impenetrable wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to keep people from coming into this country. But there’s…
Customs and Border Protection Officers seized millions of dollars in marijuana at the Nogales Port of Entry recently, breaking the Arizona record for the…