Missing Arizona Western College professor identified as body found in San Diego

An Arizona Western College professor who went missing on Valentine's Day after he went kayaking in San Diego has been confirmed as the body found recently in the Pacific Ocean.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed this weekend that Danny Marron, 50, was found deceased on Feb. 19.

Officials said that afternoon, a person jogging along Ocean Beach noticed an object floating in the water. The jogger approached the object and noticed it appeared to be a person. The jogger was able to flag down a lifeguard and activate 9-1-1. Multiple lifeguards responded to the scene and retrieved Marron from the water but he was pronounced deceased.

Marron was last seen in the Mission Beach area on Feb. 14. A relative created a GoFundMe account to support his family.