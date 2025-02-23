© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Missing Arizona Western College professor identified as body found in San Diego

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published February 23, 2025 at 5:27 PM MST
Arizona Western College psychology professor Danny Marron
gofundme.com
Arizona Western College psychology professor Danny Marron

An Arizona Western College professor who went missing on Valentine's Day after he went kayaking in San Diego has been confirmed as the body found recently in the Pacific Ocean.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed this weekend that Danny Marron, 50, was found deceased on Feb. 19.

Officials said that afternoon, a person jogging along Ocean Beach noticed an object floating in the water. The jogger approached the object and noticed it appeared to be a person. The jogger was able to flag down a lifeguard and activate 9-1-1. Multiple lifeguards responded to the scene and retrieved Marron from the water but he was pronounced deceased.

Marron was last seen in the Mission Beach area on Feb. 14. A relative created a GoFundMe account to support his family.

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
