Lane reductions overnight at San Luis port of entry through Aug. 9

Motorists heading south into San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico after dark in the next three weeks may be delayed more than usual.

Officials with the U.S. General Services Administration announced temporary nighttime southbound privately owned vehicle (POV) lane reductions at the San Luis Port of Entry.

The lane reductions are scheduled for weeknights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The lane closures began on Monday and continue until Aug. 9.

During the lane closures, southbound lanes will be merged into one single lane before opening up again as cars approach the U.S. Mexico border.

GSA officials said the construction is part of the $307.5 million bipartisan infrastructure law-funded port modernization and expansion project that broke ground in June 2023.

They said motorists should expect possible delays, monitor traffic signs and reduce speeds near and around the construction work area.