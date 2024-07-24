© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lane reductions overnight at San Luis port of entry through Aug. 9

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 24, 2024 at 12:15 AM MST
San Luis, Ariz.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
San Luis, Ariz.

Motorists heading south into San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico after dark in the next three weeks may be delayed more than usual.

Officials with the U.S. General Services Administration announced temporary nighttime southbound privately owned vehicle (POV) lane reductions at the San Luis Port of Entry.

The lane reductions are scheduled for weeknights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. The lane closures began on Monday and continue until Aug. 9.

During the lane closures, southbound lanes will be merged into one single lane before opening up again as cars approach the U.S. Mexico border.

GSA officials said the construction is part of the $307.5 million bipartisan infrastructure law-funded port modernization and expansion project that broke ground in June 2023.

They said motorists should expect possible delays, monitor traffic signs and reduce speeds near and around the construction work area.
Tags
News San Luis Port of EntrySan Luis I Land Port of Entry
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content