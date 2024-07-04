San Luis Parks and Rec gets $10k from Campesinos Sin Fronteras

A South Yuma County non-profit group that serves farmworkers and low income families has made a donation to a local parks and recreation group.

San Luis city officials announced the city's parks and recreation department has received a $10,000 donation from Campesinos Sin Frontera's Thrive Program.

Officials say the donation will allow residents between the ages of 11 and 18 to participate in a variety of programs offered by the city throughout the year. Previously, San Luis Parks and Rec has been able to offer 200 free memberships, each valued at $100.

San Luis officials said a portion of the donation will continuea partnership with the CSF San Luis Youth Leadership Institute to create murals throughout the city.

In a released statement, Angelica Roldan, San Luis' director of parks and recreation said "We are immensely grateful for the generosity extended by the Thrive Program and are enthusiastic about the significant positive impact this collaboration will foster among our young residents and the broader San Luis community."

Officials said the Campesinos Sin Fronteras Thrive Program enriches the lives of young community members by providing them with physical, social and intellectual health and wellness skills.