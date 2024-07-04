© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
San Luis Parks and Rec gets $10k from Campesinos Sin Fronteras

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 4, 2024 at 3:26 AM MST
San Luis Parks and Recreation officials pose for photos with Campesinos Sin Fronteras officials, San Luis Mayor Nieves Riedel and city councilmembers.
City of San Luis
A South Yuma County non-profit group that serves farmworkers and low income families has made a donation to a local parks and recreation group.

San Luis city officials announced the city's parks and recreation department has received a $10,000 donation from Campesinos Sin Frontera's Thrive Program.

Officials say the donation will allow residents between the ages of 11 and 18 to participate in a variety of programs offered by the city throughout the year. Previously, San Luis Parks and Rec has been able to offer 200 free memberships, each valued at $100.

San Luis officials said a portion of the donation will continuea partnership with the CSF San Luis Youth Leadership Institute to create murals throughout the city.

In a released statement, Angelica Roldan, San Luis' director of parks and recreation said "We are immensely grateful for the generosity extended by the Thrive Program and are enthusiastic about the significant positive impact this collaboration will foster among our young residents and the broader San Luis community."

Officials said the Campesinos Sin Fronteras Thrive Program enriches the lives of young community members by providing them with physical, social and intellectual health and wellness skills.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
