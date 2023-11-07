Campesinos Sin Fronteras hosts first gala since the pandemic in Somerton

Campesinos Sin Fronteras held their first gala since before the COVID-19 pandemic this past weekend in Somerton.

CSF, which offers health and social services for farmworkers and low-income families from their offices in Somerton and San Luis, Ariz. held the event at the Cocopah Casino and Resort.

In past years, the CSF gala was held at the community center in San Luis.

This year's honorees are:

1. RAICES DEL DESIERTO / DESERT ROOTS: The Arizona Prevention Research Center Team

Located at Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health in the University of Arizona

2. LOS COMPANEROS/THE PARTNERS: The Arizona Department of Agriculture

3. CASITA DIGNA / DIGNIFIED HOUSING: United States Department of Agriculture/Rural Development

4. LAS MADRUGADORAS / THE EARLY RISERS: Yuma County Department of Economic Security

5. EL SEMBRADOR / THE SOWER: THE GROWERS COMPANY, Inc. Sonny Rodriguez, President & CEO

CSF officials announced a capital campaign to build new offices on land they have purchased in San Luis.

