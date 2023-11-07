© 2023 KAWC
Campesinos Sin Fronteras hosts first gala since the pandemic in Somerton

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 7, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST
Campesinos Sin Fronteras executive director Emma Torres, center, is shown with San Luis councilmen Luis Cabrera, left, and Matias Rosales and their partners at the CSF gala at the Cocopah Casino and Resort in Somerton on Friday. Nov. 3
Photo courtesy of Matias Rosales.
Campesinos Sin Fronteras held their first gala since before the COVID-19 pandemic this past weekend in Somerton.

CSF, which offers health and social services for farmworkers and low-income families from their offices in Somerton and San Luis, Ariz. held the event at the Cocopah Casino and Resort.

In past years, the CSF gala was held at the community center in San Luis.

This year's honorees are:

1. RAICES DEL DESIERTO / DESERT ROOTS: The Arizona Prevention Research Center Team
Located at Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health in the University of Arizona

2. LOS COMPANEROS/THE PARTNERS: The Arizona Department of Agriculture

3. CASITA DIGNA / DIGNIFIED HOUSING: United States Department of Agriculture/Rural Development

4. LAS MADRUGADORAS / THE EARLY RISERS: Yuma County Department of Economic Security

5. EL SEMBRADOR / THE SOWER: THE GROWERS COMPANY, Inc. Sonny Rodriguez, President & CEO

CSF officials announced a capital campaign to build new offices on land they have purchased in San Luis.
Stay tuned to KAWC for more from Campesinos Sin Fronteras.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
