Arizona Edition: Local non-profit awarded grant to address health care for farmworkers

A big announcement recently regarding farmworker healthcare in the Yuma region.

The National Institutes of Health awardedSan Luis, Arizona non-profit Campesinos Sin Fronteras a grant of $1.125 million for this year, and an overall total grant of 6 million over the next five years to promote health and prevent disease among a population that is disproportionately affected.

The grant funds will allow Campesinos to identify and look for ways to break down the structural barriers to improving the overall health of the farmworker community.

Audren Morris Sandoval is the organizations recently named Deputy Director. She tells Arizona Edition the agency will work with regional partners to create a community led health intervention.