© 2023 KAWC
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arizona Edition
Arizona Edition

Arizona Edition: Local non-profit awarded grant to address health care for farmworkers

By Lou Gum
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

A big announcement recently regarding farmworker healthcare in the Yuma region.

The National Institutes of Health awardedSan Luis, Arizona non-profit Campesinos Sin Fronteras a grant of $1.125 million for this year, and an overall total grant of 6 million over the next five years to promote health and prevent disease among a population that is disproportionately affected.

The grant funds will allow Campesinos to identify and look for ways to break down the structural barriers to improving the overall health of the farmworker community.

Audren Morris Sandoval is the organizations recently named Deputy Director. She tells Arizona Edition the agency will work with regional partners to create a community led health intervention.

Tags
Arizona Edition American FarmworkersCampesinos sin FronterasEmma TorresSan Luis
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
See stories by Lou Gum
Latest Episodes