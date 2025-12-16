© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
San Luis High School students receive QuestBridge Match Scholarship

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 16, 2025 at 9:14 PM MST
San Luis High School QuestBridge Scholarship recipients pictured from left to right: Alonso Mendoza, Niltza Reyes and Emilio Lopez.
YUHSD
Three students at San Luis High School have received a national college scholarship, Yuma Union High School District officials announced Tuesday.

The students were named Match Scholarship recipients to the top college of their choice through the QuestBridge National College Match program, YUHSD officials said.

Alonso Mendoza was matched with Stanford University in Northern California and will be studying Electrical Engineering. Niltza Reyes matched with Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where she will study English with a concentration in creative writing. Emilio Lopez matched with Emory University in Georgia to study Biochemistry as a pathway to medical school.

Each student will receive a full-ride, four-year scholarship that covers tuition, fees, housing, meals and books at the university or college they get matched with.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
