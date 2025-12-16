San Luis High School students receive QuestBridge Match Scholarship

Three students at San Luis High School have received a national college scholarship, Yuma Union High School District officials announced Tuesday.

The students were named Match Scholarship recipients to the top college of their choice through the QuestBridge National College Match program, YUHSD officials said.

Alonso Mendoza was matched with Stanford University in Northern California and will be studying Electrical Engineering. Niltza Reyes matched with Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where she will study English with a concentration in creative writing. Emilio Lopez matched with Emory University in Georgia to study Biochemistry as a pathway to medical school.

Each student will receive a full-ride, four-year scholarship that covers tuition, fees, housing, meals and books at the university or college they get matched with.