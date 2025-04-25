Siendo Primero: It's Okay to Take Your Time

In this episode of Siendo Primero, we're tackling the often unspoken realities of the college journey. We're discussing why the traditional four-year path isn't the only route to success and why it's perfectly okay if your timeline looks different. We'll explore the pressures, especially for first-generation students, to follow a linear progression and the guilt that can arise when things don't go as planned. We'll challenge the societal notion that "faster is better" and emphasize the importance of recognizing when a pause is needed for our mental and emotional well-being. Join us as we delve into the power of reflection during academic breaks, the unhelpful nature of comparing our journeys to others, and why taking extra time can actually lead to deeper learning and personal growth. We'll also address the specific challenges faced by Latino students in this context and underscore that self-care is an investment, not a setback. Ultimately, we're celebrating the diverse paths to graduation and highlighting that the person you become along the way is just as important as the degree itself.