San Luis church settles with city officials over food distribution

A case involving a San Luis church that runs a food distribution ministry that was questioned by city officials has been settled.

On Monday, legal representatives of Gethsemani Baptist Church announced a settlement with city officials.

The church held its food ministry for several years without issue and even partnered with the city for some food distribution events. But last year, the church's pastor said city code enforcement officers issued him citations for food trucks blocking the roadways in the surrounding residential neighborhood.

In a released statement, Pastor Jose Castro said “I am thankful to God that I can continue serving my community. We hope to continue being a blessing to San Luis for many years.”

Gethsemani Baptist Church was represented by the First Liberty Institute and the law firm Snell and Wilmer L.L.P.