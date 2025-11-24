© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Luis church settles with city officials over food distribution

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
Gethsemani Baptist Church in San Luis, Arizona.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
Gethsemani Baptist Church in San Luis, Arizona.

A case involving a San Luis church that runs a food distribution ministry that was questioned by city officials has been settled.

On Monday, legal representatives of Gethsemani Baptist Church announced a settlement with city officials.

The church held its food ministry for several years without issue and even partnered with the city for some food distribution events. But last year, the church's pastor said city code enforcement officers issued him citations for food trucks blocking the roadways in the surrounding residential neighborhood.

In a released statement, Pastor Jose Castro said “I am thankful to God that I can continue serving my community. We hope to continue being a blessing to San Luis for many years.”

Gethsemani Baptist Church was represented by the First Liberty Institute and the law firm Snell and Wilmer L.L.P.
Tags
News San LuisCity of San LuisIglesia Bautista Gethsemani
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
Related Content