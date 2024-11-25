© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Judge denies City of San Luis' motion to dismiss case involving church distributing food

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:28 PM MST
Gethsemani Baptist Church in San Luis, Arizona.
Victor Calderón/KAWC
A case involving a San Luis church that runs a food distribution ministry that has been blocked by city officials can continue.

Legal representatives of Gethsemani Baptist Church announced Monday that a judge for the the U.S. District Court of Arizona on Friday rejected the motion to dismiss filed by the City of San Luis in a lawsuit filed by the church.

The church has held its food ministry for several years without issue and even partnered with the city for some food distribution events. But in recent months, the church's pastor said city code enforcement officers issued him citations for food trucks blocking the roadways in the surrounding residential neighborhood. Gethsemani has continued to provide food but during reduced hours.

In a released statement, Camille Varone, associate counsel for the First Liberty Institute said “The city should vigorously support a church that meets the needs of those going hungry without using government resources. It’s indefensible that a city would purposefully stop a ministry that feeds the hungry. We hope to allow Gethsemani Baptist Church to once again provide care for the vulnerable, hurting people in the surrounding communities.”
News
