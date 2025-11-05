Here’s how Yuma County voted in Tuesday's special election

Unofficial results are in for Tuesday’s special election. The city of San Luis had the busiest ballot in the county with two measures and two recall petitions up for debate.

The Yuma County Election's Office reported a 5.87% voter turnout with only about 1,800 ballots cast as of Wednesday afternoon for San Luis.

San Luis Voters turned down Proposition 434 with a 57% vote.

If passed, 434 would have eliminated salaries and benefits for city council members.

San Luis voters also rejected the sale of the San Luis Regional Detention Center with 58% of the vote.

The detention center which is owned by the city has faced ongoing financial challenges. It was funded with municipal bonds and carries $24 million in bond debt.

A recall election for two Gadsden board members was also left up to voters.

Long time board member Luis Marquez faced a recall against San Luis resident Mark Concha.

Mark Concha started the petition and also ran against Marquez.

Concha has 52% of the votes so far with Marquez at 47%.

The second board member facing a recall was Liliana Arroyo. She won 57% of the votes against her opponent Manuel Rojas who received 42% of votes.

Voters in the Crane Elementary School District No. 13, rejected to continue a district Additional Assistance Override with a no vote of 53%.

The override or continued tax is set to expire this fiscal year. According to the district’s CFO, the override would have provided funding for school safety, technology, and transportation.

Crane’s election saw a 12% voter turnout with over 3,000 ballots cast.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Yuma County Election's office said over 800 ballots for San Luis and about 500 ballots for Crane still remained to be tabulated.

Final counts are expected by Friday.

Find the results here.

