Bird Flu Outbreak Devastates Hickman’s Family Farms, Claims 6 Million Birds

A devastating outbreak of avian influenza has hit Hickman’s Family Farms, the largest egg producer in the Southwest, resulting in the loss of 95% of its Arizona poultry flock.

KJZZ reports the Buckeye-headquartered company announced Friday that roughly 6 million birds have been lost in the latest wave of infections.

The outbreak, which began in mid-May, has now spread to a third commercial poultry farm in Maricopa County, confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory on May 30. State officials have declared an animal disease emergency.

Hickman’s President and CEO Glenn Hickman said during a press conference that every effort was made to contain the virus, but “it didn’t work.” He confirmed the virus spread across three production farms and a replacement pullet flock over the past two weeks. “We’ve been slowly losing the other three farms,” Hickman said, adding that the outbreak will lead to layoffs.

Earlier in the year, Hickman’s lost about 1.1 million birds during a separate outbreak. This latest surge has severely impacted the company’s operations and egg supply.

State agriculture officials confirmed no eggs from sick birds entered the food supply and emphasized that egg products remain safe to eat. The Arizona Department of Agriculture is working with federal and local agencies to contain the outbreak, with quarantines and strict biosecurity measures in place.

Anyone observing illness in domestic poultry should call the USDA at 1-866-536-7593. Wild bird concerns should be reported to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

