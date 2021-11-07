-
Arizona wildlife officials say an elk rescued from a canal near Wellton last week is still in danger and can’t be returned to a more favorable…
-
No one hunts the California Condor, one of the largest flying birds in the world. But the endangered bird has a problem only hunters can solve. Maya…
-
Data used to drive decisions about how to manage land and wildlife in the Southwest can come from unexpected sources. Whether counting birds or hunting…
-
An invasive snake has been found in Yuma waters. Officials are concerned because the snakes could pose a threat to local species and alter the Colorado…
-
Pronghorn once roamed North America by the millions, but human activity fragmented the species into four distinctive types, one of which makes its home in…
-
Javelina seen near Yuma have captured the attention of the Arizona Game and Fish Department and local farmers. The wild pig-like species is usually seen…
-
Yuma-The Flat tailed horned lizard is an expert at camouflage and can disappear into the desert floor.But a different kind of disappearing act may have…